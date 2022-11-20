Clarkson accumulated 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 win over the Trail Blazers.

Clarkson has emerged as one of Utah's top scoring threats on a nightly basis, but he can be accredited as the main reason why the Jazz escaped with the victory Saturday night, scoring six clutch points down the stretch when the Blazers were inching closer to mount a comeback. Clarkson has scored at least 20 points in seven of his 10 appearances during the current month and is averaging 20.3 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest in that span.