Clarkson scored 16 points (7-20 FG, 2-10 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Spurs.

Clarkson led the team with 20 attempts from the field, but shot a horrific 35 percent from the field and 20 percent from three-point range. He did manage to contribute in other areas of the box score, though his five assists were offset by five turnovers. Across his last three games, Clarkson has gone just 16-for-53 from the field -- including 5-for-24 from beyond the arc.