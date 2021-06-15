Clarkson ended with just eight points (3-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 118-104 loss to the Clippers.

Much like Marcus Morris for the Clippers, Clarkson is somewhat of a measuring stick for the Jazz. Despite typically producing on the offensive end only, his production, or lack thereof, certainly appears to influence the outcome of the game. With play now shifting back to Utah, they will be hoping Clarkson can rediscover his form from earlier in the series.