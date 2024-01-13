Clarkson ended with 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound and five assists over 31 minutes during Friday's 145-113 victory over the Raptors.

Clarkson is a dependable fantasy target regardless of where he's positioned at tip-off, and he's very familiar with coming off the bench to provide a spark. Coach Will Hardy's choice to start Kris Dunn over Clarkson is a bit confounding, but with Collin Sexton performing well, the backcourt held up admirably prior to Clarkson's insertion. Clarkson drilled five three-pointers in the win, matching his season high.