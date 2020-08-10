Clarkson will draw the start Tuesday against Dallas, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
With Donovan Mitchell (leg) sitting out, the Jazz needed a replacement at shooting guard, and they'll roll with Clarkson. The Missouri product is coming off of a 19-point performance in Saturday's loss to Denver, which marked his fifth time in double-figures in six Orlando games.
