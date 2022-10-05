The Jazz announced that Clarkson will start in Tuesday's preseason matchup versus Portland.
There is no indication that Clarkson will start over Collin Sexton once regular season rolls around, but he will Tuesday night. Clarkson is in line for a big season with the departure of Donovan Mitchell. Last season he averaged 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 27.1 minutes over 79 games.
