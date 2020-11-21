Clarkson has agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract with the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Clarkson thrived in an instant-offense role off the bench after getting traded to Utah last season and the team clearly values him. He averaged 15.6 points and 2.2 triples across 24.7 minutes in 42 games with the team. He projects to play a very similar role with the team going forward.