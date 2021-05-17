Clarkson compiled 33 points (11-20 FG. 6-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Sunday's 121-99 win over the Kings.
Clarkson is a top candidate to win Sixth Man of the Year, and he made a final case for the title with an explosive total. Clarkson saw plenty of minutes with Mike Conley continuing to progress after a lengthy absence, and he's also responsible for shouldering a heavy load throughout Donovan Mitchell's revoery. The Jazz hope to have Mitchell back soon, but Clarkson's production will be crucial in propping up the backcourt game.
