Clarkson (finger) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reprots.

Clarkson is slated to miss a 16th straight game and will presumably remain sidelined for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Lakers, as well. Over 61 appearances, Clarkson is averaging a career-high 20.8 points with 44/33/81 shooting splits.