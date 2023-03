Clarkson (finger) will not play in Saturday's game against the Hornets, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson will miss a third consecutive contest with a sprained finger on his left hand. Ochai Agbaji should remain in the starting lineup Saturday, while Kris Dunn and Johnny Juzang are favorites to see extended run off the bench. Clarkson's next chance to play will come Monday in Miami.