Clarkson scored 17 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's scrimmage against the Heat.

Despite the long layoff, Clarkson showed little rust Saturday and put up numbers remarkably similar to his production for the Jazz over 34 games after he was acquired from the Cavs. The veteran guard could be a key figure for Utah once play resumes, as the team looks to replace the scoring it will lose with Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist) sidelined.