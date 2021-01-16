Clarkson registered 16 points (6-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Clarkson has been making a huge impact off the bench for the Jazz, and it wouldn't be a stretch to consider him as Utah's second-best or third-best scoring option. He has scored 15 or more points in five straight games already and has reached that feat in all but three of his appearances to date. He is averaging 17.1 points per game in 12 games off the bench in 2020-21.