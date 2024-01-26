Clarkson supplied 19 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 123-108 victory over the Wizards.

The veteran guard came close to recording his fourth double-double of the season as he scored at least 17 points for the ninth time in the last 10 games. Clarkson has averaged 20.4 points, 5.0 assists, 3.7 boards and 1.9 threes over that stretch, and he remains one of the top bench weapons in the league.