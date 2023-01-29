Clarkson accumulated 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 108-100 win over the Mavericks.
Clarkson was off to a solid start with 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from the field in the first half to go along with four boards, two assists and two steals. The bottom fell out for the point guard after the break, however, as he failed to knock down all six of his field goal attempts over the final two quarters and added just two more points on 2-of-2 shooting from the foul line. Clarkson added seven boards, the most he's recorded in five games, as well as a season-high three steals, though he's now failed to reach the 20-point mark in three straight.
