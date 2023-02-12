Clarkson supplied 24 points (10-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 40 minutes during Saturday's 126-120 loss to New York.

Clarkson finished the contest with 24 points despite going ice-cold from beyond the arc. He's been off his game from deep over his last four games, converting on only five of 28 attempts. However, he's continued to find ways to put up points over this difficult stretch by averaging 20.5 points to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 31.8 minutes.