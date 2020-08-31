Clarkson tallied 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Sunday's 119-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Clarkson couldn't get his long-range shots to fall on Sunday, and poor shot selection resulted in a tepid stat line. Clarkson's contributions from the second unit have been crucial to Utah's success, but his production is subject to considerable variance, especially in this series. While the guard has enormous upside, his bubble performances range from six to 26 points, and his success is usually tied to his fortunes from beyond the arc.