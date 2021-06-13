Clarkson scored 14 points (5-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt) and registered three rebounds along with three assists across 31 minutes Saturday in a loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Clarkson finished as Utah's third-leading scorer in the loss, but he missed 11 of his 16 field-goal attempts and logged a rough minus-24 in his 31 minutes on the court. The reserve guard entered the contest averaging 19.3 points over seven postseason games and will continue to serve as the offensive focal point of Utah's second unit.