Clarkson accumulated six points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 117-103 loss to the Clippers.

Clarkson couldn't get anything going and struggled to sink baskets in the loss, with his recent three-game absence as the likely cause of the downturn. Friday marked Clarkson's second-worst scoring total of the season and may need more injury management for his recent thigh injury.