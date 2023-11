Clarkson ended Monday's 130-113 loss to the Bulls with seven points (3-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt), one rebound and six assists across 29 minutes.

Through eight games, Clarkson has struggled to get himself going offensively. He's averaging 13.3 points and 5.0 assists, but he's shooting just 34.5 percent from the field. Keyonte George and Collin Sexton could push Clarkson for a starting job if the shooting struggles continue.