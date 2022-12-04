Clarkson ended with 24 points (10-26 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 116-111 loss to Portland.

Clarkson has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 appearances and his role as Utah's go-to player on offense is not under question, but this was not a good performance from him, at least from an efficiency perspective, since he ended with more shots attempts (26) than points scored (24). That shouldn't take anything away from his value, though, as the former Lakers and Cavaliers guard is averaging a career-best 19.7 points per game in 2022-23.