Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Struggles with shot
Clarkson had 10 points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Utah's 129-96 win over Golden State on Wednesday.
Despite the off-night, Clarkson's significant role remained, as he led the Jazz bench in minutes. That being said, now that he is 6-of-20 over his past two games, it'll be worth monitoring if coach Quin Snyder adjusts the rotations in response to his slump.
