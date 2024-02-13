Clarkson accumulated 22 points (7-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 33 minutes during Monday's 129-107 loss to Golden State.

Clarkson has been a steady source of scoring for the Jazz this season regardless of his bench role, and he has posted double-digit scoring numbers in each of his last nine appearances. He might be scoring 14.7 points per game in that span, but he needs to improve his efficiency, as he's hitting just 38.8 percent of his shots during that aforementioned stretch, including 24 percent of his threes.