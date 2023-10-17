Clarkson finished with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists against New Zealand in an exhibition victory Monday.

Clarkson tied for second on the Jazz in scoring in a balanced team effort during which only three players tallied double-digit points. The veteran was in the starting lineup again for the contest -- he's worked with the first unit each of the past two games after coming off the bench for the initial two contests of Utah's exhibition slate. It's uncertain if Clarkson will be a starter or reserve to begin the regular season, but either way he should be one of the team's top scorers after he averaged a career-best 20.6 points per contest over a career-high 32.6 minutes last year.