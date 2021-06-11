Clarkson scored 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt) and dished two assists over 27 minutes in Thursday's 117-111 victory versus the Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The recently-named NBA Sixth Man of the year provided his usual spark off the bench for Utah in the contest, finishing with exactly 24 points for the third time in his past four games. He trailed only Donovan Mitchell for top scoring honors among Jazz players in the win. Over seven playoff contests, Clarkson has posted per-game averages of 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 3.1 three-pointers.