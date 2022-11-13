Clarkson racked up 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt) and one assist across 25 minutes during Saturday's 121-112 loss to the Wizards.

Clarkson snapped his streak of five consecutive games with 20 or more points but still led the Jazz in scoring on Saturday with 18 points on 8-of-18 shooting. The Utah guard was perfect from the field in the first quarter, knocking down all three of his shots, including a three, for seven points. He then struggled in the second and third quarters, going a combined 2-of-9 from the field with five points before closing with six points on 3-of-6 shooting in the final period. Clarkson failed to grab a rebound in the contest for the first time this season while his one assist on the night also marked a season low after dishing out at least four in each of his previous three games.