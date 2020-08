Clarkson posted 24 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Spurs.

Clarkson scored a team-high 24 points with all the Jazz starters out besides Joe Ingles. It's his second performance in the bubble with 20-plus points, and it's his 19th effort this season overall with at least 20 points. Even once the starters are back, Clarkson should maintain a strong sixth-man role due to the absence of Bojan Bogdanovic