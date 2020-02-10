Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Team-high 30
Clarkson supplied 30 points (12-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes Sunday night, as the Jazz beat Houston 114-113.
With multiple Utah starters failing to contribute or being inefficient, Clarkson carried Utah to the victory. He has become a primary ball-handler when hot as well as a sizable segment of the minutes in which Donovan Mitchell is on the bench. He has scored at least 12 points in six straight games, hitting the 30-point mark in two of them.
