Clarkson notched 25 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 100-99 win over the Mavericks.

The veteran guard led the Jazz in scoring as they evened the series at 2-2. Clarkson has topped 20 points twice already this series, averaging 17.5 points, 2.3 boards and 1.8 threes in 27.3 minutes a game so far in the first round, and he should continue being a key offensive contributor off the bench for Utah in Game 5 on Monday.