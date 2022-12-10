Clarkson amassed 21 points (8-20 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 118-108 loss to Minnesota.

Clarkson struggled from the field early, missing all three of his field-goal attempts in the first quarter before finishing entering the break with eight points on 3-of-9 shooting. Much of his production came in the third quarter where he went 4-of-7 from the field for nine points, though he still failed to connect on any of his three-point attempts, finishing the game 0-of-7 from behind the arc. Clarkson has reached the 20-point mark in three straight contests but is now shooting just 16 percent from three to start this month.