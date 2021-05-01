Clarkson had 12 points (3-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in Friday's loss to Phoenix.
The Jazz were without Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (rest), and Clarkson was unable to pick up the slack in 29 minutes off the bench. Coming off of a 23-point effort during Wednesday's decimation of the Kings, Clarkson hit just three of his 15 field-goal attempts while going just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc.
