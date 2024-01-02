Clarkson amassed 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Monday's 127-90 victory over Dallas.

This was the first triple-double of Clarkson's career. This also ended a drought for the Jazz, as this was the first regular season triple-double for the franchise since Carlos Boozer in 2008. Monday's game was a lopsided victory for Utah and coach Will Hardy pulled most of his key players early, but he let Clarkson play down the stretch to collect the accolade. He'll be looking to build some momentum from this performance, as he was in a pretty bad slump in December with a 35.4 percent mark from the field.