Clarkson closed with seven points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Saturday's 126-104 loss to the Suns.

Clarkson also had a game-high five turnovers and a minus-26 point differential, second-worst only to the minus-28 mark by John Collins. After scoring 24 points in the season opener, Clarkson has combined for 20 points in the past two games while shooting just 30.4 percent from the field. He'll look to get back on track Monday against the defending champion Nuggets.