Clarkson produced 22 points (8-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Suns.

Clarkson led the Jazz in scoring in the loss, reaching the 20-point mark for the sixth straight game. The veteran guard added a handful of assists and boards for one of his better all-around stat lines of the campaign. Clarkson's transition to a full-time starter this season has gone quite well, as he's averaging a career-high 19.5 points per game along with 4.7 dimes, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 triples.