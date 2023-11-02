Clarkson chipped in 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 133-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Clarkson bounced back after a concerning two-game stretch where he failed to reach double-digits. Granted, the matchups were against two potential title contenders in Denver and Phoenix, but he put a solid number up against another team with a lot of potential Wednesday. Clarkson is now averaging 13.6 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes per contest through Utah's first five games.