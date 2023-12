Clarkson (thigh) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's matchup versus the Clippers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Clarkson was initially listed as questionable after missing the previous three games, but he's now trending toward suiting up Friday. Given his multi-game absence, Clarkson may be subject to a minute restriction if he's cleared to play, but his presence would certainly mean fewer minutes for Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn and Talen Horton-Tucker.