Clarkson (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Clarkson was originally listed as questionable after returning from a seven-game absence Friday. He looked sharp in that contest, notching 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal in 31 minutes against the Suns.
