Clarkson (illness) is available to play Saturday against the Knicks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Clarkson sat out Friday's win over the Raptors, but apparently, he's feeling good enough to play in the second half of a back-to-back. His return to the lineup should give the Jazz a significant boost on offense, as he's averaging 19.7 points with 3.4 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.