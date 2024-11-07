Clarkson (heel) is available for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Clarkson will return after a two-game absence due to plantar fasciitis, but this isn't entirely surprising since he was deemed probable earlier today -- and was likely to suit up, barring any late setbacks, before the scheduled 8 p.m. ET tip-off. He won't face any minutes limit in his first game back, per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune. Clarkson is averaging 13.0 points per game this season while starting in two of his five appearances.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Upgraded to probable•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Ascends to full practice•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Out at least another week•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Goes down with heel injury•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Leads Utah in scoring•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Enters starting five vs. Kings•