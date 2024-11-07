Clarkson (heel) is available for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

Clarkson will return after a two-game absence due to plantar fasciitis, but this isn't entirely surprising since he was deemed probable earlier today -- and was likely to suit up, barring any late setbacks, before the scheduled 8 p.m. ET tip-off. He won't face any minutes limit in his first game back, per Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune. Clarkson is averaging 13.0 points per game this season while starting in two of his five appearances.