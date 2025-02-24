Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Clarkson has been managing a left foot injury that will keep him out of action for a second straight game. With Clarkson and John Collins (back) both out, KJ Martin and Brice Sensabaugh will likely remain in the Jazz's starting lineup Monday. Clarkson's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Kings.