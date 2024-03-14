Clarkson (groin) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Hawks.

Clarkson didn't practice Wednesday due to the groin injury, so it's not surprising to see him out Friday, and his availability for the second half of the back-to-back against the Timberwolves, should be in question as well. Talen Horton-Tucker should be in line to see more minutes with Clarkson sidelined.