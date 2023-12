Clarkson (thigh) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Clarkson was questionable for Thursday's matchup and will officially be unable to suit up in the second half of the back-to-back set. Ochai Agbaji will start in his place Thursday, while Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker could also see increased roles.