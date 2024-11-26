Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.

Clarkson will be sidelined Tuesday for the second time in three games due to injury management for left foot plantar fasciitis, but the 11th-year guard could be available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets. Isaiah Collier and Johnny Juzang are likely to see an uptick in playing time Tuesday due to Clarkson's injury.