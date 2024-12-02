Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Clarkson is set to miss his fifth straight game due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Johnny Juzang and Brice Sensabaugh should both maintain spots in the rotation as backup wings while Clarkson is sidelined.
