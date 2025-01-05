Clarkson won't return to Saturday's game against Miami due to left plantar fasciitis, Sarah Todd of The Deseret News reports. He finished with two points and one assist in three minutes.
Clarkson logged just a few minutes before leaving the game for good. Saturday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and this news doesn't bode well for Clarkson's status Sunday against Orlando. Johnny Juzang and Isaiah Collier could see an uptick in minutes in the meantime.
More News
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Goes for 24 points Monday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Retreating to bench Monday•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Returns to action with 17 points•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Inserted into starting lineup•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Gets green light•
-
Jazz's Jordan Clarkson: Questionable to play Saturday•