Clarkson (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Clarkson is set to miss his fifth straight game due to left foot plantar fasciitis, and his next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Trail Blazers. Johnny Juzang and Isaiah Collier will continue to see increased minutes off the bench due to Clarkson's injury.
