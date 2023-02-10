Clarkson (non-COVID illness) will not play Friday against the Raptors, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Initially listed as questionable, it appears Clarkson is feeling too under the weather to give it a go Friday, leaving the Jazz down a backcourt member. Talen Horton-Tucker resurfaced in the rotation Wednesday with a solid showing and may line up for the start in Clarkson's stead. Given the nature of his absence, a return Saturday in New York certainly seems plausible.