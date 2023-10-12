Christopher agreed to a two-way deal with the Jazz on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

A 2021 first-round pick, Christopher played 138 games for the Rockets in the previous two seasons with averages of 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He was dealt to Memphis in the offseason as part of the deal that sent Dillon Brooks to Houston, but the Grizzlies didn't have a roster spot available for the 21-year-old guard and cut him in advance of training camp. Though he won't have much of an opportunity to contribute at the NBA level in Utah, Christopher at least provides the Jazz with an intriguing developmental prospect to fill out its third and final two-way spot.