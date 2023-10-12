Christopher has agreed to sign a two-way deal with the Jazz, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Utah is a great spot for Christopher to get a fresh start as they continue their rebuilding efforts. Christopher played 138 games for the Rockets in the previous two seasons with averages of 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
More News
-
Josh Christopher: Waived by Memphis•
-
Grizzlies' Josh Christopher: Involved in Dillon Brooks deal•
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Starting in season finale•
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Drops 14 points off bench•
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Sticks in rotation Sunday•
-
Rockets' Josh Christopher: Scores 10 points off bench•