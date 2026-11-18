Green finished with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 13 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 victory over the Clippers.

Green delivered an efficient offensive performance Tuesday, scoring nine points on 4-for-5 shooting, including his lone three-point attempt. The veteran wing has averaged just 14.1 minutes over his last three appearances after logging at least 25 minutes in each of his previous three contests. Despite the improved scoring, his reduced playing time in Utah's rotation limits his fantasy appeal outside deeper leagues.