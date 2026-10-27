Green amassed six points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes during Monday's 110-105 loss to the Grizzlies.

Green saw the court for just the second time this season, thrown into a larger role after Jaren Jackson (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (wrist) were both forced from the game prior to half-time. However, despite the increased playing time, Green certainly didn't set the world on fire. Should Utah continue to deal with multiple injuries, Green could be in line for a meaningful short-term role. With that said, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team experiment with different rotations on a nightly basis, based on what is and isn't working.